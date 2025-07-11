Greece Braces for Escalating Wildfire Threat Through August and September

ATHENS — As Greece enters the height of its wildfire season, scientists are sounding the alarm over an impending period of extreme fire risk across large swathes of the country, including the capital region of Attica, reported by APP.

The National Observatory of Athens, through its FLAME Fire Meteorology Group, issued a stark warning on Thursday, pointing to a convergence of climate factors that have dramatically heightened the threat of wildfires. July brought significantly lower-than-average rainfall, soaring temperatures, and widespread atmospheric dryness—conditions that are expected to intensify in the weeks ahead.

“These factors have already escalated fire potential, particularly in Attica, the Peloponnese, western Greece, Crete, and the southern Aegean,” the observatory said in its latest bulletin.

Looking ahead, the risk is expected to peak in August, as persistent heat and parched landscapes create ideal conditions for fast-spreading wildfires. By September, this extreme risk zone will likely broaden further, enveloping much of southern Greece—including Crete and the Aegean islands.

The warning comes as firefighters and local authorities remain on high alert following a string of recent wildfires that scorched thousands of acres in previous summers. Greece, a nation often on the climate frontlines, has been grappling with longer and more intense fire seasons in recent years due to the mounting effects of global warming.

FLAME has urged both local governments and residents to act now, emphasizing the importance of readiness, early response systems, and public awareness campaigns. Citizens in high-risk areas have been asked to closely follow civil protection guidelines and adopt preventative measures—such as clearing dry vegetation and avoiding outdoor burning.

With the fire season approaching its peak, the coming weeks may prove crucial in determining whether preparation can prevent disaster.