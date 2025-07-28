Greece Battles Wildfires as Heatwave Eases, but Danger Lingers

ATHENS — Greece’s grueling fight against wildfires showed signs of progress Sunday, as firefighters managed to contain dozens of new blazes across the country. Officials confirmed that 50 of 55 new fires reported in the past 24 hours were swiftly extinguished. Yet five major fronts continue to burn in the Peloponnese and on the islands of Evia, Kythera, and Crete.

Winds that had fanned the infernos eased slightly, offering a fragile window of hope. But on Kythera, the crisis deepened: nearly half the island lies scorched, with homes destroyed and centuries-old olive trees and beehives reduced to ash. Aircraft and helicopters circled overhead, releasing payloads of water onto still-smoldering terrain.

On Evia, flare-ups continued to ravage forests and farmland. Entire herds of livestock perished, and some villages remain without electricity or water. In northern Greece, flames near Kozani forced the closure of the Egnatia highway, rerouting traffic and stretching emergency services thin.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis praised first responders’ “titanic” efforts and pledged full state support for victims. Patrols have intensified in evacuated zones like Kryoneri to guard against looting.

International help has begun pouring in, including firefighting planes from Italy and personnel from the Czech Republic. Authorities warn six regions remain on high alert.

Saturday’s searing 45.2°C temperatures are expected to ease slightly starting Monday, bringing a measure of relief. Still, scientists warn the fires are a searing symptom of accelerating climate change.