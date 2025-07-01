Gaza’s Infants Starve as Baby Formula Blocked; Dozens Killed in Israeli Strikes

Doctors in Gaza are sounding a desperate alarm as baby formula runs out, warning that thousands of infants now face starvation under Israel’s ongoing blockade, reported by Al jazeera News. With supplies exhausted and no relief in sight, hospitals and shelters report rising cases of malnutrition among newborns and toddlers.

The crisis unfolds amid yet another deadly wave of Israeli airstrikes across the besieged strip. At least 95 Palestinians were killed in the latest attacks, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, including more than a dozen people who were reportedly shot while trying to reach aid distribution sites supported by the U.S. and Israel.

In the deadliest single strike of the day, Israeli warplanes bombed an internet café where a children’s birthday party was underway, killing at least 39 people, many of them minors. Images from the scene show toys, balloons, and shattered furniture scattered among the rubble.

As negotiations for a ceasefire stall, a senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that the group remains committed to a truce “to save our people,” while accusing Israel of “sabotaging the negotiations.” Diplomatic efforts involving Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. have yet to yield progress.

Since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza in October 2023, the enclave’s health authorities say at least 56,531 Palestinians have been killed, with more than 133,000 wounded. The initial Hamas-led attacks on October 7 claimed the lives of 1,139 people in Israel and resulted in over 200 hostages taken into Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with aid agencies warning that Gaza’s youngest and most vulnerable may soon pay the heaviest price. Without immediate access to infant formula and medical supplies, doctors say famine could claim countless more lives—one bottle at a time.