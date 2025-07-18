Future of Euro Unfolds: Designers and Public to Shape New Banknotes

Euro Banknotes Set for Redesign: Public, Designers Invited to Shape New Look

FRANKFURT — Europe’s cash is getting a facelift. The European Central Bank (ECB) has officially opened applications for a continent-wide design competition to create a new generation of euro banknotes—the first major redesign in over a decade.

As of July 15, 2025, professional designers residing in the EU can apply to take part in the competition, with applications open until August 18 at noon. Selected participants will submit design concepts based on two newly approved themes: “European Culture” and “Rivers and Birds.” A jury will shortlist five designs per theme, followed by public feedback and a final decision by the ECB’s Governing Council in late 2026.

The winning banknotes are expected to be revealed shortly afterward, marking the launch of the euro’s third official series. The current banknotes—released in 2013 as the “Europa Series”—will remain legal tender.

The ECB says the new designs aim to reflect modern European values while improving security, sustainability, and accessibility. “The goal is to ensure that people of all ages and backgrounds—including those with visual impairments—feel represented and supported by the euro,” the Austrian National Bank said in a statement.

Public participation will play a central role in shaping the final look of the banknotes, continuing the ECB’s mission to make the euro a shared symbol of European identity.

More information and application guidelines are available on the ECB’s official website.