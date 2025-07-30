Finland Backs Two-State Push, Signals Future Recognition of Palestine

Finland Backs France-Led Call for Two-State Solution, Signals Openness to Palestine Recognition

In a significant diplomatic move, Finland has formally joined France’s declaration advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The announcement comes amid renewed international focus on Middle East peace efforts, and hints at Finland’s future recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“Finland has joined France’s declaration on advancing the two-state solution,” said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on Wednesday via X. “Together with our international partners, we are sending a clear and strong message: peace in the Middle East is essential to ending human suffering.”

Speaking from the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations Conference on Palestine in New York, Valtonen underscored that peace is not only necessary but achievable—provided global actors demonstrate commitment and coordination.

The joint declaration, first spearheaded by France, urges an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza. It also highlights the need for disarming Hamas and a commitment from the Palestinian Authority to pursue demilitarization.

Valtonen emphasized the broader regional impact of the conflict: “The two-state solution concerns not only the future of Palestine but also the security of Israel.”

She further encouraged countries to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel and back its integration into regional security structures.

Finland, she noted, supports the eventual recognition of Palestine as part of a path toward lasting peace—but will do so “only when it best serves the security of both Israelis and Palestinians.” Recognition, she added, must support both statehood and self-determination aspirations.

“We continuously assess the conditions for recognition,” Valtonen said.