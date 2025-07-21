Faith and Freedom: Austrian Muslims Push Back on Veil Ban Plan

Austria’s Muslim Community Pushes Back Against Minister’s Headscarf Remarks

Vienna — July 21, 2025 — Austria’s Islamic Religious Community (IGGÖ) has voiced sharp criticism of recent remarks by Youth and Culture Minister Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP), who described the wearing of headscarves by young girls as a sign of “extremist tendencies” in a social media post, reported by ÖRF.

In an Instagram video, Plakolm stated that a ban on headscarves for girls under 14 is in the works, calling it a measure to protect children. The proposal is expected to be introduced in Parliament this fall, with final coordination within the government currently underway.

Plakolm defended the move in an interview with Die Presse, saying the issue is not about religion but about ensuring that “girls under 14 are not oppressed.” She emphasized that religious maturity begins at 14, at which point individuals can make their own decisions regarding faith.

But IGGÖ President Ümit Vural issued a firm rebuttal on Monday, saying the minister’s comments have deeply unsettled young Muslim girls and the broader faith community. “Linking the headscarf—an accepted religious practice of a state-recognized faith—with extremism undermines trust in religious freedom and equal treatment,” Vural stated.

He also warned against politicizing child welfare, arguing that true protection respects diversity, not uniformity. “A modern understanding of child welfare recognizes different life realities—it doesn’t try to mold all children into a single social image.”

The IGGÖ invited Plakolm to a private dialogue with Muslim educators, parents, and youth. Vural concluded by urging the minister to clarify her remarks publicly if they were misunderstood, in the interest of maintaining respectful public discourse.