European Powers Seek Fresh Nuclear Talks with Iran, Warn of Sanctions Reinstatement

Brussels, July 21 — Germany, France, and Britain—the so-called EU3—are preparing to restart nuclear negotiations with Iran in the coming days, amid rising tensions and looming threats of reimposed international sanctions if Tehran does not return to the table, reprted by Tasnim News Agency.

A German diplomatic source confirmed to AFP that the EU3 is coordinating directly with Iranian officials to finalize the time and location of the talks, with discussions expected next week. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency also reported that both sides had agreed in principle, but logistical details remain under discussion.

This diplomatic push comes after a rare joint call involving the EU3 foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi—their first major contact since Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last month.

The EU3—along with China and Russia—remain signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the landmark nuclear deal from which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew in 2018. The agreement eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for strict curbs on its nuclear program.

Now, the European powers are warning they may invoke the deal’s “snapback mechanism” to restore full UN sanctions if Tehran fails to return to talks or if negotiations stall without meaningful progress. That deadline falls at the end of August—weeks before the JCPOA’s enabling UN resolution expires on October 18.

Araqchi, in response, dismissed European threats, urging the EU to abandon “worn-out policies of pressure” and insisting that Iran’s nuclear activities remain peaceful and civilian in nature.

Before the Israel-Iran escalation, Tehran and Washington had held five rounds of indirect talks mediated by Oman, but progress stalled over issues like uranium enrichment levels and guarantees of sanction relief.

Whether diplomacy can resume before the clock runs out remains uncertain—but European leaders appear unwilling to let the deal unravel without a final effort.