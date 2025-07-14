Europe to Fund U.S. Weaponry for Ukraine Amid Trump’s Russia Deadline

At a White House press event on Monday, President Trump announced a bold pivot in U.S. policy, declaring that the United States will supply “top‑of‑the‑line” weapons to Ukraine via NATO allies, who will promptly transfer the arms to Kyiv and replenish their own arsenals from U.S. stockpiles. He stressed that Europe would shoulder the full cost of this offensive support, aiming to fortify Ukraine’s defences amid intensifying Russian air strikes.

Standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump also delivered a stern ultimatum to Moscow: unless a ceasefire agreement is secured within 50 days, the U.S. will impose sweeping 100 percent “secondary tariffs” not just on Russia, but on any nation trading with it—including energy partners such as India and China.

The measure would effectively ban unvetted Russian-linked goods from U.S. markets unless buyers are willing to burden themselves with punitive duties.

“The talk doesn’t mean anything,” Trump said of Putin’s diplomatic overtures—phone calls followed by missile strikes over Kyiv.

“After that happens three or four times, you say: action, not talk.”

Rutte praised the plan as “really big,” signalling that Ukraine would receive a “massive supply” of air-defence systems, missiles, and ammunition.

Washington insiders confirm the initial tranche amounts to around $10 billion in arms sales, with details still emerging.

In Kyiv, President Zelensky applauded the move but warned it might not sway the battlefield in time. Back in Washington, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal commended Trump’s tariff threat, hinting at even heavier penalties—up to 500 percent—on any country continuing business with Moscow.

Moscow, however, largely shrugged. Pro-Kremlin voices labelled the warnings as “bluff,” suggesting they reflect more political posturing than hard policy.

As the 50‑day clock ticks down, Washington, NATO, and European capitals are watching closely. Will this hardened strategy prod Putin toward peace, or escalate tensions into a wider standoff? Only time will reveal the answer.