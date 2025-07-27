EU, US Reach Landmark Trade Accord to Avert Tariff War as Trump Locks in 15% Tariff

In a high-stakes diplomatic sprint to avoid a transatlantic trade war, the United States and European Union struck a tentative agreement Sunday that will impose a uniform 15% tariff on most EU exports to the American market, easing tensions just days ahead of a looming August 1 deadline set by former President Donald Trump, reported by Euro News.

Finalized during a meeting at Trump’s golf estate in Turnberry, Scotland, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the agreement staves off a tariff escalation that could have crippled key sectors on both sides of the Atlantic. While the deal is provisional and awaits further negotiation, it represents a significant step toward restoring trade stability between two of the world’s largest economies.

“This is the biggest deal ever made,” Trump declared, while von der Leyen hailed it as a pact that “brings stability and predictability to global markets.”

The deal came after months of tense diplomacy. Trump had initially threatened to impose tariffs of up to 50% on EU goods, later softening the figure to 30%. The agreed-upon 15% rate, while still substantial, falls below the burdens negotiated with Indonesia and the Philippines, and matches the rate agreed with Japan.

Key carve-outs in the agreement include pharmaceuticals, aircraft components, and certain raw materials. EU car exports—previously facing a 27.5% tariff—will now be folded into the 15% rate. The bloc also committed to a $700 billion energy deal with the US through 2028, including annual LNG, oil, and nuclear purchases to reduce dependence on Russian sources.

Von der Leyen acknowledged the rate remains a challenge but emphasized it preserves crucial access to the US market. “It was tough, but this is better than retaliation and escalation,” she said.

Back in Brussels, the deal has drawn mixed reactions, with critics calling the 15% rate a sharp retreat from the EU’s original zero-tariff proposal. Meanwhile, a pending US court case could upend the deal entirely by questioning the executive’s authority to impose such tariffs under national emergency claims.