EU Unveils €2.8 Billion Investment in 94 Transport Projects to Power Greener, Smarter Mobility Across Europe

Brussels, July 4 — In a bold stride toward a more interconnected and sustainable Europe, the European Commission has announced nearly €2.8 billion in funding for 94 strategic transport projects under its flagship Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), reported by APP. The investments aim to revolutionize Europe’s rail, maritime, and inland waterway infrastructure—fortifying links between regions while driving green transition and economic resilience.

The lion’s share of the funding—77%—will flow into rail infrastructure, cementing the EU’s commitment to rail as the backbone of its green transport ambitions. Major projects include continued construction of Rail Baltica, a high-speed link weaving through the Baltic states and Poland, as well as expansive upgrades in Greece, Slovakia, and Czechia. Poland will also benefit from significant high-speed rail development, underscoring the bloc’s effort to connect Eastern and Western Europe more effectively.

An additional 46 projects spanning 11 Member States—including Austria, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Sweden—will roll out the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS). This advanced system enhances safety and cross-border interoperability by digitally harmonizing train operations across national boundaries.

The Connecting Europe Facility Transport program (2021–2027), backed by a total budget of €25.8 billion, is approaching full capacity. With this latest allocation, 95% of the available funding has now been committed, reflecting the urgency to modernize critical infrastructure as Europe navigates energy transition, geopolitical shifts, and the mounting climate crisis.

Notably, the CEF is not limited to EU Member States. It also supports transport projects in Ukraine and Moldova, two countries associated with the CEF framework, in a show of solidarity and strategic connectivity.

Since its inception in 2014, the CEF has supported 1,861 transport initiatives, with €47.34 billion invested to transform how Europeans move goods, people, and ideas across borders.

As Europe reimagines its transport networks for the 21st century, this latest investment round signals both urgency and optimism—a belief in building bridges, rails, and waterways that are faster, cleaner, and more unified than ever before.