EU Slashes Oil Cap, Targets Banks in Bold Move Against Russia

EU Targets Russian Oil and Shadow Fleet in Sweeping New Sanctions

Brussels — In its most forceful move yet to weaken Russia’s war machine, the European Union on Friday approved an 18th sanctions package targeting the Kremlin’s energy revenues, banking sector, and shadow fleet operations.

The sweeping measures include a reduced oil price cap—from $60 to $45 per barrel—a ban on transactions related to the dormant Nord Stream gas pipelines, and new restrictions on vessels used by Russia to circumvent sanctions.

“The message is clear: Europe will not back down,” said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. “The EU will keep raising the pressure until Russia ends its war.”

The sanctions, which Kallas called one of the bloc’s strongest yet, aim to choke off President Vladimir Putin’s access to funds that have helped sustain his war effort well into its fourth year. Oil remains Russia’s economic lifeline, providing the financial cushion that allows Moscow to continue military spending without triggering domestic economic collapse.

Ukraine’s new Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko welcomed the move, saying it “strengthens pressure where it counts,” but urged continued action to hasten peace.

Western leaders echoed support. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz both hailed the package, with Merz adding it would “weaken Russia’s ability to finance the war.”

The sanctions also target Russian banks and two Chinese financial institutions accused of facilitating Moscow’s war economy. Russia’s energy giant Rosneft, particularly its refinery operations in India, was also hit.

The EU’s actions come as European countries ramp up military aid to Ukraine, increasingly sourcing U.S. weapons to bolster Kyiv’s defenses. U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly backed a new arms deal while threatening punitive tariffs on Russia unless a peace agreement is reached within 50 days.

The Kremlin dismissed the sanctions as illegal and ineffective. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed Russia has developed immunity to Western restrictions and accused the EU of harming its own economies.

Still, EU unity is showing signs of strain. Slovakia held up the deal over concerns about its dependence on Russian gas, reflecting the growing challenge of maintaining a unified front amid rising domestic costs.