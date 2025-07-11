EU Population Surges to 450 Million as Migration Offsets Natural Decline

The European Union’s population reached a historic high of 450.4 million last year, according to data released by Eurostat on Friday, reported by Euro News. This milestone underscores the growing influence of migration as the EU faces an ongoing demographic transformation.

Since 2012, the EU has consistently recorded more deaths than births each year, meaning migration remains the sole catalyst for population growth. In 2024, the bloc welcomed 2.3 million more people than it lost to emigration, while simultaneously experiencing a natural population decline of 1.3 million—1.07 million more residents overall .

Eurostat attributes this uptick largely to a post-pandemic surge in migratory movements. The number of deaths in the EU rose to 4.82 million in 2024, continuing to surpass the birth count of 3.56 million . These diverging trends accentuate Europe’s demographic challenges: aging populations, stagnant birth rates, and a tightening labor market.

The continent’s three most populous nations—France, Germany, and Italy—still comprise nearly half of the EU’s total, making up 47% of the population. Last year, 19 member states recorded overall population growth, while eight saw declines .

Malta led all countries in growth rate, adding 19.0 individuals per 1,000 residents in net new arrivals, followed by Ireland (16.3) and Luxembourg (14.7). Conversely, Latvia suffered the steepest population drop (–9.9 per 1,000), with Hungary (–4.7), Poland, and Estonia (both –3.4) also seeing significant declines .

To put today’s figures in perspective, the EU’s population stood at 354.5 million in 1960—nearly 100 million fewer than now .

While reaching 450 million marks a symbolic peak, the data raises urgent questions for policymakers: How can Europe balance immigration with integration, sustain its welfare systems, and stabilize its workforce in the face of aging societies?