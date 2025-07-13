EU Holds Fire on US Tariffs as Tensions Simmer Over Trade Threats

Brussels — The European Union has postponed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, extending a fragile truce amid growing transatlantic trade tensions, reported by BBC News.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Sunday that countermeasures—originally set to take effect Tuesday—will now be delayed until early August. The move follows a letter from President Donald Trump threatening to impose 30% tariffs on EU goods starting August 1 if no agreement is reached.

In response, von der Leyen said the EU would “use the time we have to pursue a negotiated solution,” but added that preparations for tariffs remain underway should talks collapse.

The EU’s planned tariffs would target €21 billion worth of American goods—initially a response to Trump’s steel and aluminum duties. That retaliation was first suspended in March, but renewed threats from Washington have put Brussels back on high alert.

On Fox News Saturday night, Trump doubled down, calling foreign trade partners “very upset” and claiming that tariffs were generating “hundreds of billions of dollars.”

EU trade ministers are set to meet Monday in Brussels to coordinate a common stance. Germany’s Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil warned that while negotiations must continue, the bloc must be ready with “decisive countermeasures to protect jobs and businesses.”

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed that message, urging Brussels to “resolutely defend European interests.”

Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy is part of a broader effort to renegotiate trade terms worldwide. Since April, the White House has floated tariff threats involving 24 countries and the EU. Of the “90 deals in 90 days” goal set by trade adviser Peter Navarro, only outlines with the UK and Vietnam have surfaced.

For now, Europe waits—cautious, but not unarmed.