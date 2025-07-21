EU Eases Path to Multi-Year Schengen Visas for Turkish Citizens

Brussels/Ankara — July 21, 2025 — The European Union has eased Schengen visa rules for Turkish citizens with strong travel records, offering a smoother path to long-term, multiple-entry visas, reported by Daily Hurriyet News. The move, praised by Turkish officials, is seen as a step toward reviving long-stalled talks on full visa liberalization.

Under the new guidelines, Turkish citizens who have previously obtained and properly used Schengen visas can now receive multi-entry permits valid from six months up to five years. The changes apply to applicants residing in Türkiye who apply through EU consulates in the country.

“It will be much easier and faster for Turkish citizens,” said EU Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Hans Ossowski during a press briefing in Ankara. He acknowledged past frustrations with delays and red tape, adding that the European Commission is prepared to restart talks on visa-free travel later this year.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat confirmed the phased approach: first-time visa holders may qualify for six-month visas upon reapplication, then progressively longer durations—up to five years—depending on consistent, lawful usage.

“This is the first time our citizens have seen such long-term visa facilitation,” Bolat said, welcoming the EU’s move toward greater mobility and trust.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also welcomed the policy shift, emphasizing that cooperation with Brussels will continue to further streamline the visa process.

However, the new rules exclude first-time applicants and professional drivers, and do not apply to residents outside Türkiye. The visas will be valid across most of the Schengen area, excluding Ireland and Denmark due to special regulations.

The European Commission said the changes would reduce consular workloads, speed up processing for low-risk travelers, and strengthen trust-based mobility between Türkiye and the EU.