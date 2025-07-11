Erdoğan, Austrian Chancellor Discuss Ukraine Peace Hopes, Gaza Crisis in Diplomatic Call

ANKARA — In a wide-ranging phone conversation on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (mistakenly referred to in earlier statements as Christian Stocker) exchanged views on pressing global crises and explored avenues to deepen bilateral ties.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, Erdoğan underscored the critical need to capitalize on emerging diplomatic opportunities to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. He urged all stakeholders not to squander what he described as a narrowing window for peace, as the protracted conflict continues to reshape the security architecture of Eastern Europe.

Turning to the Middle East, Erdoğan highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli military operations and a blockade have pushed the enclave to the brink of collapse. He stressed the urgency of allowing unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza, calling the current conditions “catastrophic” and unsustainable.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening economic relations between Türkiye and Austria. Erdoğan called for a more strategic utilization of the nations’ trade and investment potential, emphasizing the need for expanded cooperation in key sectors.

On regional stability, Erdoğan addressed Türkiye’s ongoing efforts in neighboring Syria, particularly the promotion of conditions conducive to the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. He reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to fostering economic recovery and social cohesion in war-torn regions, in coordination with international partners.

The call comes at a time of heightened international diplomacy, with Türkiye positioning itself as a central actor in both European and Middle Eastern geopolitical arenas.