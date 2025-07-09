Crackdown on Dissent: Pakistan Court Orders Ban on 27 YouTube Channels for ‘Anti-State Content’

ISLAMABAD — In a sweeping move against digital dissent, a court in Pakistan’s capital has ordered the immediate blocking of 27 YouTube channels accused of publishing content deemed “anti-state” and in violation of national cybercrime laws, reported by The Friday Times Pakistan.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued the order Tuesday, acting on a petition by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing. The agency claimed the targeted channels—many run by prominent journalists and political commentators—were spreading “inflammatory, derogatory, and false narratives” against the military, judiciary, and other state institutions.

The FIA launched its inquiry on June 2, submitting what the court described as “satisfactory” evidence. Among those named are well-known figures including Matiullah Jan, Asad Toor, Orya Maqbool Jan, Siddique Jan, and Habib Akram. Several channels are linked to the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, further fueling fears of politically motivated censorship.

The court directed Google’s regional office to remove access to the channels and any associated content under Section 94 of Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code, citing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) as grounds for enforcement.

This latest order follows a growing pattern of online suppression. In May, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked 16 YouTube channels and dozens of websites over similar allegations. The crackdown comes in the wake of the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, signed into law earlier this year. The legislation broadens definitions of “false information” and grants authorities expanded powers to block or remove content without prior notice.

Human rights groups and press freedom watchdogs, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), have condemned the move. They argue the bans represent a dangerous escalation in the state’s control over digital media, warning of a “chilling effect” on free speech and independent journalism.

As Pakistan navigates a volatile political climate, critics say the state’s expanding grip on digital platforms signals an alarming shift toward authoritarian control—under the pretext of national security.