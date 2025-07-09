Austria’s Health Fund Posts Bigger Deficit, Warns of Deeper Hole Ahead

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (Österreichische Gesundheitskasse, or ÖGK) ended 2024 with a significantly higher deficit than previously forecasted—deepening financial concerns for one of the country’s key public institutions. According to ÖGK’s newly released financial report, the fund recorded a shortfall of €551.6 million, exceeding its November projection of €481 million.

The loss represents roughly 2.7% of ÖGK’s total €20.8 billion budget. The increase, officials say, stems from a combination of heavy demand for healthcare services and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Despite the growing gap, the ÖGK stressed that administrative and organizational costs remain tightly controlled, accounting for just 2% of overall spending.

In terms of expenditure, the fund directed €6.6 billion to outpatient care through private practices, €5.7 billion toward inpatient hospital care, and nearly €4 billion to medication supply. Additionally, €1.1 billion went toward financial benefits such as sick leave payments, while €750 million supported parental benefits like maternity pay and midwifery services.

Looking ahead, the outlook is even more sobering. The most recent fiscal forecast anticipates a deficit of €906.7 million for 2025. In response, ÖGK has begun implementing cost-saving measures, though details remain sparse. A more detailed financial update is expected in mid-August.

The escalating deficits raise questions about the long-term financial sustainability of Austria’s healthcare system, which continues to face mounting pressures from rising costs and increased demand.

As one of Europe’s most comprehensive health systems, Austria’s model is under close observation—both domestically and abroad—as it navigates a post-pandemic world marked by inflation, demographic shifts, and growing public health needs.