Austria Unveils Social Power Tariff Amid Soaring Electricity Prices

Austria Launches Sweeping Electricity Reform to Protect Vulnerable from Rising Prices

Amid mounting concern over rising electricity costs, Austria is introducing its most ambitious power market reform in two decades. The government has officially presented the new Electricity Industry Act, aimed at easing household burdens, stabilizing the grid, and accelerating the transition to renewable energy.

At the heart of the legislation is a new social electricity tariff, designed to shield low-income households from energy poverty. With electricity prices having surged across Europe in recent years, the Austrian government’s move is being seen as both timely and necessary.

“Electricity is not a luxury—it’s a basic human need,” said Michaela Schmidt, SPÖ government coordinator, emphasizing the law’s social mission. “This reform ensures that our most vulnerable are not left behind.”

Roughly 250,000 households are expected to qualify for the capped rate of 6 cents per kilowatt-hour, potentially saving around €300 per year, particularly for minimum pensioners and welfare recipients. Eligibility will be based on existing exemptions from the ORF household broadcasting fee.

Many older Austrians are currently tied to outdated, high-cost electricity contracts, a reality that the reform seeks to address. “For seniors living on fixed incomes, this relief is significant,” said Birgit Gerstorfer, president of the Austrian Pensioners’ Association. “It will help offset recent hikes in health insurance contributions.”

The law also introduces restructured grid fees, a “power price-down guarantee,” and the option for dynamic pricing contracts, allowing consumers to benefit from off-peak electricity rates.

Importantly, officials assure that the switch to the social tariff will be accessible and bureaucracy-free, even for those without internet access.

The bill, currently under public review, marks a pivotal step in Austria’s energy policy—a response not just to market trends, but to a growing call for equity in the face of rising living costs.