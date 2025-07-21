Austria Reports Sharp Decline in Asylum Applications Amid Stricter Border Measures

Vienna — Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner declared a significant drop in asylum applications, crediting what he called a “strict, tough, and fair” asylum policy marked by tightened border controls and legal reforms, reported.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Police Director Michael Takàcs, Karner announced a 37% decline in asylum applications for the first half of 2025. Just 8,637 people applied, compared to 13,634 during the same period last year.

“This drop is no coincidence,” Karner said. “It’s the result of consistent, strategic efforts.”

He highlighted enhanced surveillance at Austria’s borders and intensified cooperation at the EU’s external frontiers—particularly with Bulgaria—where stricter checks have led to a spike in smuggling costs, rising from €1,000 to €9,000 per migrant.

The minister also noted a “strategic shift” in enforcement at the Hungarian-Burgenland border. Two weeks ago, only 86 migrants were detained—down from over 1,000 during the same timeframe in 2024. The German-Austrian border has also seen easing pressure.

Another key measure was the temporary suspension of family reunification for recognized refugees. In May and June 2024, 2,000 entered Austria via family ties—this year, just 130.

Karner emphasized Austria’s role in shaping a unified EU asylum and migration pact. “We need robust external border controls across Europe,” he said, hinting at further alignment with Bulgaria’s approach.

While European asylum applications dropped 23% overall, Austria’s sharper decline is being presented by the government as a policy success.