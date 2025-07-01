Austria Ranks Second in EU for Trust in Judicial Independence, EU Report Finds

Austria has once again emerged as a model of judicial integrity and efficiency within the European Union, according to the latest EU Justice Scoreboard released by the European Commission. Nearly 90% of Austrians expressed confidence in the independence of their courts and judges, placing the country second only to Finland across the bloc, as reported by Austrian National Television (ÖRF).

The survey highlights Austria’s enduring trust in the rule of law at a time when confidence in judicial independence is alarmingly low in parts of the EU. In countries such as Poland, Croatia, and Bulgaria, public trust in the judiciary remains below 30%, underscoring deep concerns about political interference and institutional fragility. In contrast, Austria joins Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Sweden at the top of the EU rankings, reflecting strong public belief in the fairness and autonomy of its legal system.

Austria’s courts also rank among the most efficient in Europe. Despite handling one of the highest volumes of civil and commercial cases relative to population, the country’s first-instance courts resolve them swiftly—placing Austria in the top five for procedural speed. However, administrative courts show more modest performance, landing Austria in the EU’s mid-tier for those cases.

By the end of 2023, Austria had roughly six unresolved civil, commercial, or administrative cases per 100 residents—among the highest backlogs in the EU, although three member states failed to report complete data. Still, the system shows resilience: the clearance rate for civil and commercial cases held steady at 100%, meaning courts kept pace with incoming cases.

The report ultimately reflects a country where judicial independence is not only a constitutional principle but also a widely held public conviction—a rarity in an era of mounting skepticism toward democratic institutions.