Austria Faces EU Legal Action Over Sanctions and Clean Energy Delays

Austria Among 18 EU States Facing Legal Action Over Sanctions Enforcement, Green Energy

BRUSSELS — The European Commission has opened two infringement proceedings against Austria and 17 other EU member states for failing to meet legal obligations tied to sanctions enforcement and renewable energy promotion.

At the heart of the first case is a failure to fully implement a new EU directive designed to prevent the circumvention of sanctions—particularly those imposed on Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The directive aims to create a unified legal framework across the bloc by defining criminal offenses and penalties for violations of EU sanctions.

Member states were given until May 20, 2025, to transpose the rules into national law. Yet according to Brussels, Austria and many others have fallen short, leaving gaps in the Union’s sanctions architecture.

The second legal case concerns missed targets and delays in promoting renewable energy, a core pillar of the EU’s Green Deal and its push for energy independence.

As a first step in both proceedings, the Commission has issued formal letters of notice to the non-compliant states. Each government now has two months to respond, complete the legal implementation, and report back to Brussels.

If they fail to act, the Commission may escalate proceedings by sending a formal reasoned opinion, the final step before taking the matter to the European Court of Justice.

The legal pressure comes as the EU seeks to strengthen enforcement of its geopolitical and climate-related goals—two fronts where consistency among member states is key to success.