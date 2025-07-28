Austria Expands Labor Protections for Freelancers in Landmark Reform

VIENNA – In a sweeping labor reform set to take effect on January 1, 2026, Austria is granting freelance workers unprecedented legal protections, ending years of uncertainty for thousands of people in so-called “free service” arrangements. The changes, announced by the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) and passed after long-standing advocacy efforts, will give freelancers access to collective bargaining agreements and fixed termination rules—rights that had long been reserved for traditional employees.

This reform is seen as a major leap toward closing legal loopholes that have left freelance workers vulnerable to sudden job loss and inconsistent pay. Freelancers—such as tutors, journalists, fitness trainers, and social workers—who operate in a middle ground between self-employment and standard employment contracts, have often lacked the legal safety nets that protect others in the labor market.

Beginning in 2026, collective agreements can legally apply to these workers, setting enforceable minimum pay rates, expense compensation, and other contractual standards. Existing agreements in certain sectors may also be extended to include freelancers through statutory declarations. Additionally, for the first time, clear legal notice periods will apply when ending freelance contracts, providing much-needed planning security and protecting workers from abrupt dismissals.

Korinna Schuberth, ÖGB’s federal managing director, hailed the reform as a long-overdue milestone: “We are creating fairness and security where uncertainty has prevailed for far too long.” She emphasized the importance of not only passing these protections into law but also ensuring their real-world enforcement.

While the reform marks a political and social breakthrough, union officials say the work isn’t done. They vow to closely monitor implementation to ensure the new rights are fully realized in practice. For Austria’s freelance workforce—long caught between flexibility and instability—the coming year promises a shift toward structure, dignity, and legal recognition in the world of work.