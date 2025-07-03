Austria Approves Partial Retirement Plan as Early Pension Rules Tighten

Vienna — Austria is set to roll out a new partial retirement scheme after the National Council’s Social Affairs Committee approved key pension reforms on Wednesday. The decision paves the way for older workers to transition into retirement by reducing their working hours while drawing part of their pension—starting in 2026.

The measure aims to provide a smoother and more flexible path into retirement, easing pressure on older employees while maintaining workforce participation. The partial pension proposal gained approval with support from the Greens, alongside the ruling ÖVP and SPÖ parties.

However, not all aspects of the reform were met with equal enthusiasm. The far-right FPÖ voted against the entire package, and only the governing coalition—ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS—backed two controversial elements: a new “sustainability mechanism” and stricter eligibility rules for early (or phased) retirement, known in German as Altersteilzeit.

A last-minute amendment further toughened access to early retirement. Moving forward, workers must have logged at least 17 years of employment within the past 25 years—up from the previous 15 years—to qualify. Additionally, between 2026 and 2028, the government will temporarily reduce its wage compensation for new early retirement agreements from 90% to 80%. Officials said the reduction is part of a broader effort to restore fiscal balance in the national budget.

The new sustainability clause is designed to keep Austria’s pension system viable as the population ages and more citizens move into retirement. Details of how this mechanism will work are expected to be refined in the coming months.

The reforms mark a significant shift in Austrian social policy—striking a delicate balance between economic responsibility and social support for aging workers navigating the twilight of their careers.