AJK Police Protest Against Pakistan-Appointed Chief, Demand Autonomy and Rights

MUZAFFARABAD — In a rare and symbolic show of dissent, police officers across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) staged protests this week against the appointment of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Ameer Ahmed Sheikh, a senior officer dispatched from Pakistan’s federal structure — a move the protesting officers say undermines AJK’s constitutional autonomy.

Dozens of police personnel, both in and out of uniform, gathered outside district headquarters in Muzaffarabad and other cities, voicing concerns about interference from Islamabad in the region’s internal policing affairs. Chanting slogans such as “Give us our rights” and “No to imposed leadership,” the officers demanded a locally chosen IGP and an end to what they describe as discriminatory treatment from the federal establishment.

“This is not about politics. It’s about dignity and fairness,” said one senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We serve in some of the harshest terrains. We risk our lives daily. Yet our leadership is dictated from the outside, with no say from within.”

The protest marks a significant moment of unrest in a force traditionally seen as disciplined and loyal. At the heart of the discontent is a broader call for institutional respect, equitable promotions, and representation within the command structure — demands that many feel have long been ignored.

AJK’s semi-autonomous status has often sparked debates over governance and authority. However, open resistance from uniformed forces remains uncommon — making this protest all the more telling of the underlying tensions between AJK institutions and federal oversight.

The AJK government has so far remained tight-lipped. Islamabad has yet to issue a formal response.

But for the officers on the streets, the message is clear: autonomy, respect, and local accountability are no longer negotiable.