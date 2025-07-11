Afghanistan Urges Iran to Ensure Humane Deportations of Migrants

KABUL – As deportations of Afghan migrants from Iran surge to unprecedented levels, Afghanistan’s government is urging Tehran to carry out the process with dignity, respect, and a sense of shared humanity, reported by TOLOnews.

In a statement, Afghanistan’s Prime Minister’s Office expressed gratitude for Iran’s hospitality over the past four decades but called for a “gradual and dignified” approach to deportation. Officials also pressed Iranian authorities to avoid any humiliating treatment or human rights violations.

“We have always asked our Iranian neighbors to treat Afghan migrants with dignity, and to ensure their rights are protected as they return home,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Afghan government. “This also helps Afghan institutions better manage the reintegration process.”

The plea comes as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that over 264,000 Afghans have returned from Iran in just the past nine days—many arriving in sweltering heat and without basic necessities.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) estimates that around 400,000 Afghans have been forced to return over the past three weeks, often empty-handed and with uncertain futures. “The needs are overwhelming,” said NRC’s Afghanistan country director Jacopo Caridi. “We need greater international support and better coordination between Iran and Afghanistan.”

Deportees are calling on Kabul to assist with basic services. “We’re uneducated, but our children deserve schooling,” said Najibullah, recently deported. “We have nothing,” added Qudratullah. “We’re afraid for our future.”

Since early June, Afghanistan says over 500,000 of its citizens have returned from Iran.