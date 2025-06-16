Zelenskyy Secures Austrian Support in Reconstruction and Child Repatriation Amid Ongoing Russian agression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy secured a pledge of non-military support from Austria during his first official visit to Vienna since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reported by Euro News. Despite its constitutional neutrality, Austria committed to deepening cooperation with Ukraine in areas including reconstruction, de-mining, energy, cybersecurity, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Following talks with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Christian Stocker, Zelenskyy announced the signing of several bilateral agreements aimed at aiding Ukraine’s recovery. While Austria reaffirmed its neutrality in military affairs, Van der Bellen emphasized that Austria is “by no means politically neutral” in the face of Russia’s aggression, reiterating support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and European security.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Austria’s continuous humanitarian aid and diplomatic backing, particularly in supporting EU sanctions against Moscow. He sharply criticized Russia’s conduct in prisoner exchange negotiations, revealing that Russian representatives had suggested trading abducted Ukrainian children for captured Russian soldiers—a proposal he condemned as “madness” and contrary to international law.

Austria, neutral since 1955, has walked a careful diplomatic line during the war, offering humanitarian support but refusing to supply arms. Its ties to Moscow, including a high-profile but ultimately fruitless meeting between former Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Russian President Vladimir Putin, have sparked periodic criticism.

Zelenskyy’s visit comes as Russian drone attacks continue across Ukraine. Overnight, 138 drones were launched, primarily targeting the Donetsk region. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted or jammed the majority, but several made impact, including a strike on the city of Sumy. Ukrainian energy workers in Dnipropetrovsk also came under fire. Zelenskyy now heads to the G7 Summit in Canada, where he plans to press for further sanctions on Russia and seek renewed U.S. military aid in upcoming talks with President Donald Trump.