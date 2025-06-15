Beijing — As much of the world grapples with sluggish growth and mounting economic uncertainty, the World Bank’s latest China Economic Update casts the world’s second-largest economy in a steadier light, reported by APP. Projected to grow by 4.5% in 2025 and 4% in 2026, China’s economy may no longer roar as it did in decades past—but in today’s troubled landscape, it offers something increasingly rare: resilience.

This relative strength is not accidental. It stems from a deliberate policy pivot by Beijing. With global trade tensions and weak external demand weighing on exports and manufacturing, Chinese policymakers have turned inward—leveraging fiscal tools to shore up infrastructure, expand subsidies, and strengthen social protections.

While major Western economies struggle with political gridlock and ideological resistance to public investment, China is doubling down on strategic state-led intervention. It’s a homegrown response tailored to weather global headwinds—and it’s beginning to pay off.

That’s not to say the road ahead is without bumps. China faces significant structural challenges, including a shrinking workforce and soft domestic consumption. But efforts to boost household spending are underway, particularly through expanded safety nets for migrant and informal workers. As Mara Warwick, World Bank Director for China, Mongolia, and South Korea, noted, improving financial security could unlock new waves of consumption by reducing the need for precautionary savings.

In effect, Beijing is steering away from its long-reliant engines—exports and heavy infrastructure—toward a more balanced, consumer-driven model. It’s a transition long urged by Western economists, but now pursued on China’s own terms.

Elsewhere, economic forecasts are dim. Growth in the eurozone and Japan is expected to crawl at 0.7%, while even India is projected to slow to 6.3%. In this context, China’s stable trajectory stands out.

With a blend of strategic planning and global outreach through initiatives like Belt and Road, China is not only weathering the storm—it’s positioning itself as a quiet anchor in an unsteady world.