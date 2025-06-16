UN Slashes Aid as Record Budget Cuts Push Millions Closer to the Brink

NEW YORK, June 17 — Facing what officials describe as the most severe funding crisis in its history, the United Nations has announced sweeping cuts to its global humanitarian aid operations, reducing its 2025 funding appeal from $44 billion to $29 billion.

“This is the deepest funding cut ever,” said Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in a stark statement Monday. “Brutal funding cuts leave us with brutal choices.”

The U.S., historically the largest contributor to UN aid efforts, has dramatically slashed its foreign assistance budget under President Donald Trump’s administration. Combined with reductions from other donor nations amid global economic uncertainty, the shortfall has forced the UN into what Fletcher called “a triage of human survival.”

So far in 2025, just $5.6 billion—roughly 13% of the original appeal—has been received, even as humanitarian crises worsen in Sudan, the Middle East, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“All we ask is 1% of what you chose to spend last year on war,” Fletcher said. “This isn’t just an appeal for money — it’s a call for global responsibility and human solidarity.”

Under the revised approach, the UN will direct aid toward the most urgent emergencies, prioritizing life-saving interventions in the world’s most fragile hotspots. “The math is cruel, and the consequences are heartbreaking,” Fletcher added. “But we will save as many lives as we can with what we have.”

The announcement signals a grim new chapter for international relief efforts, as donor fatigue and shifting geopolitical priorities threaten to leave millions without the help they desperately need.