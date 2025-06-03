NEW YORK — As desperation mounts in Gaza amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe, the United Nations has called for an immediate and independent investigation into the fatal shootings of Palestinians near aid distribution sites.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, expressed grave concern over the escalating violence, telling reporters, “We are witnessing unthinkable loss of life in Gaza. People are risking—and losing—their lives simply trying to get food.”

In recent days, dozens of Palestinians have reportedly been shot dead by Israeli forces near food aid centers, as hunger tightens its grip on the besieged territory. Images and reports from the ground paint a grim picture: long lines of civilians braving bullets in hopes of securing basic supplies.

The UN’s appeal for accountability comes at a time when Gaza’s economic collapse is pushing its residents to the brink. The territory faces not only widespread destruction and political paralysis, but also soaring food prices, scarce electricity, and unemployment levels nearing totality.

“The secretary-general continues to call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events,” said Dujarric. “Those responsible must be held to account.”

The worsening crisis in Gaza mirrors a broader regional despair, as inflation, power shortages, and economic breakdown compound the suffering of ordinary Palestinians. With humanitarian access severely restricted and the threat of famine looming, aid convoys have become lifelines—often met with lethal force.

Global rights groups and humanitarian agencies are urging international powers to intervene, not just with food and medicine, but with pressure to halt what they describe as indiscriminate violence against civilians.

For many Gazans, the struggle is no longer just about survival—it’s about dignity. And as the world watches, the call for justice grows louder.