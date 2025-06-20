UK’s F-35B Remains Parked in India as Royal Navy Declines Hangar Offer Over Tech Security Concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India — A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for a sixth consecutive day, following an emergency landing on June 14, reported by NDTV. Despite an offer from Air India to house the high-tech aircraft in a secure hangar, the Royal Navy has reportedly declined, citing security concerns over the jet’s sensitive technologies, sources told local media.

The F-35B, considered one of the world’s most advanced and costly combat aircraft, experienced a technical failure in its hydraulic systems mid-flight. The pilot sought emergency clearance to land due to low fuel, and Indian authorities have since confirmed the nature of the landing, pledging full support.

Since then, Royal Navy engineers and technicians have been working on-site under tight security to resolve the issue. However, the snag has yet to be fixed, leaving the jet exposed on the tarmac.

Air India offered hangar space to protect the aircraft from the elements, but the British side reportedly hesitated, worried that moving the F-35B indoors might risk exposure of its classified systems. Sources suggest a final inspection and repair may still be conducted inside the hangar if necessary.

The aircraft is part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales carrier strike group, which is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific and recently conducted joint drills with the Indian Navy.

The grounded F-35B has attracted attention from aviation watchers, but remains under strict surveillance and cordoned off to ensure security.

While the aircraft waits for repairs, the incident has highlighted both the logistical risks of advanced military deployments and the sensitivity surrounding cutting-edge defense technologies abroad.