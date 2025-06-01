Ukraine Strikes Deep: Dozens of Russian Warplanes Hit in Bold Drone Assault

In a sweeping and audacious drone offensive, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claims to have struck over 40 Russian military aircraft across four airbases deep within Russian territory, marking one of the boldest long-range operations of the war to date, reported by Euro News.

The operation, codenamed Spiderweb (“Pavutyna”), reportedly targeted strategic bombers stationed at airfields in Dyagilevo (Riazan region), Ivanovo (central Russia), Belaya (Irkutsk, Siberia—over 4,000 km from the front), and Olenya (Murmansk, near the Arctic Circle). Ukraine’s security officials described it as a “large-scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bomber aircraft,” adding that “enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse.”

Among the aircraft hit were Tu-95, Tu-22M3, Tu-160 bombers, and A-50 radar planes—vital to Russia’s long-range missile strategy. These bombers have routinely launched cruise missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, while the A-50 aircraft plays a critical role in airborne surveillance and targeting coordination.

The SBU reportedly smuggled drones clandestinely into Russian territory, where they were hidden and later launched remotely. Though Ukraine has recently unveiled drones capable of reaching 3,000 kilometers, the specifics of the weaponry used in this strike remain undisclosed.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense and regional governors in Murmansk and Irkutsk confirmed the attacks, prompting tightened security measures across the impacted bases.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following the strike, met with top defense and security officials ahead of peace talks scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s priorities: an immediate ceasefire, release of prisoners, and the return of children forcibly taken by Russia.

“We are doing everything to protect our independence, our state, and our people,” Zelenskyy stated, signaling a dual path of resilience on the battlefield and diplomacy at the table.