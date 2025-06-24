UK Sounds Alarm on Rising Chinese Espionage, Vows £600M Boost to Intelligence Services

LONDON, June 24 — The United Kingdom has warned of a sharp uptick in Chinese espionage and interference, marking Beijing as a growing threat to its democracy and economic security, reported by Arab News. The findings come from a newly published government report ordered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer following his landslide election victory last July.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy presented the report to Parliament on Tuesday, announcing a £600 million ($818 million) investment in British intelligence services to counter what he called a “sophisticated and persistent threat” from China.

“We understand the scale and complexity of the challenge,” Lammy told lawmakers. “Not engaging with China is no choice at all. Like our closest allies, we will cooperate where we can and challenge where we must — never compromising on our national security.”

The audit urges a balanced approach: pursuing a pragmatic trade and investment relationship while simultaneously strengthening national resilience against Chinese influence operations. The report cites a surge in Chinese attempts to interfere with British democratic processes and economic infrastructure, including allegations of espionage involving individuals with royal connections.

Starmer has promised a “consistent” China policy, pivoting from the previous Conservative government’s oscillation between a “golden era” of ties and hardened skepticism. While Chinese investment is seen as critical to revitalizing the UK economy, geopolitical flashpoints remain — including Beijing’s stance on the war in Ukraine, its treatment of Uyghurs, and the suppression of freedoms in Hong Kong.

Tensions have been further inflamed by the imprisonment of British citizen and media mogul Jimmy Lai. On Tuesday, 33 international organizations, including Amnesty International and the Human Rights Foundation, urged Starmer to meet Lai’s son, Sebastian, to discuss UK efforts to secure his father’s release.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing to decide on China’s controversial plan to build its largest embassy in London. Critics fear the new site could facilitate surveillance of dissidents — a concern echoed in the report’s call for enhanced countermeasures against foreign interference.