UK Protesters Draw Red Line for Gaza as Starmer Condemns Israel’s Actions

Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators flooded the streets surrounding the British Parliament on Wednesday, calling for a full arms embargo and economic sanctions against Israel amid its intensifying military campaign in Gaza, reported by Al Jazeera News. Organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the protest formed a striking “Red Line for Palestine” — with marchers dressed in red encircling Parliament in a symbolic demand for action.

The demonstration coincided with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s weekly address to lawmakers, in which he denounced Israel’s actions as “appalling” and “intolerable.” Starmer acknowledged the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza and said the UK had imposed some sanctions, suspended free trade talks, and was weighing further measures.

“This is a dark time,” he told Parliament. “We have strongly opposed the expansion of Israeli military operations, settler violence, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.”

Yet many protesters and rights groups argue the UK has not gone far enough. Critics accuse Starmer’s government of long-standing inaction and say the red line formed around Parliament is meant to illustrate the moral threshold Britain has failed to draw.

“There should have been red lines before 54,000 deaths,” one protester told Al Jazeera, referencing the soaring Palestinian death toll.

That toll, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, now stands at 54,607 killed and more than 125,000 wounded since Israel launched its offensive. The United Nations has warned of a looming famine, as Israel’s blockade has choked off access to food, fuel, and medicine for over two million Gazans.

Tensions have escalated further with the suspension of aid distribution by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, following deadly Israeli strikes on crowds gathered for relief. Dozens have reportedly been killed in recent days while seeking basic supplies, triggering international outrage and renewed calls for an independent investigation.

As Parliament debates red lines, protesters say Gaza is already bleeding across them.