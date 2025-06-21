U.S. Tightens Scrutiny on Student Visa Applicants, Demands Public Social Media Profiles

New Delhi — The United States has introduced a sweeping new requirement for student visa applicants, mandating that individuals seeking F, M, and J non-immigrant visas must set all their social media accounts to “public” as part of a broader national security screening effort, as reported by NDTV.

The announcement, issued by the U.S. State Department, underscores Washington’s growing emphasis on digital transparency in the visa vetting process. “Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” the statement said, signaling a stringent and ongoing evaluation that extends beyond initial approval. Officials warned that visas can still be revoked if the holder violates U.S. laws.

The policy specifically targets international students and exchange visitors, with authorities now instructed to thoroughly examine applicants’ online presence. “We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify those who are inadmissible or pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the department noted.

As U.S. embassies and consulates prepare to resume scheduling visa appointments, applicants are advised to monitor local mission websites for availability. The State Department reiterated that holding a visa is “a privilege, not a right,” and stressed the country’s commitment to safeguarding its borders.

This directive follows earlier statements from the U.S. Embassy in India, which issued firm warnings against illegal entry and the abuse of the visa system. While reaffirming its openness to legitimate travelers, the embassy made clear that unlawful immigration and misuse of U.S. visas will not be tolerated.

The move marks a notable tightening of procedures, reflecting broader concerns over national security and the integrity of the American immigration system.