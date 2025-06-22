U.S. Strikes Iranian Nuclear Sites in Pre-Dawn Assault: Trump Claims Direct Hit on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan

TEHRAN / WASHINGTON — In a stunning escalation of military tensions in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump announced early Sunday morning that American B-2 bombers carried out coordinated airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, reported by Agency Iranpress.

In a post published on the social media platform X, Trump declared the mission a “success,” stating that all American aircraft involved in the operation had exited Iranian airspace and were en route back to base. “Our bombers struck Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan,” Trump wrote. “All planes are out of Iranian airspace and returning safely.”

Trump later announced plans to deliver a live televised address to discuss the operation in greater detail, though no timeline has yet been given.

Ground Reports Confirm Blasts Near Nuclear Sites

The deputy governor for security affairs in Isfahan province, Akbar Salehi, confirmed that air defense systems were activated in response to what he described as “aggressive flying objects” in the skies near Isfahan and Natanz. Salehi reported that multiple explosions were heard near the nuclear facilities shortly after the activation of the defense systems.

Local Iranian media and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) later confirmed the attacks, which reportedly took place at approximately 2:10 AM local time. The timing of the strike appears to have coincided with a large-scale drone assault allegedly carried out by Israeli forces, which had already engaged Iranian air defenses.

Iran Condemns Attack, Cites Violation of International Law

In a strongly worded statement, the AEOI denounced the airstrikes as “a brutal act that violates international law, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).” The organization emphasized that all three targeted sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—are under continuous monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of Iran’s obligations under the NPT and the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

“The American enemy, through its president, has taken direct responsibility for this criminal aggression,” the statement read. “These facilities are peaceful and transparent, routinely inspected by international observers. This act represents not only a violation of Iran’s sovereign rights but a crime against humanity and a breach of global nuclear agreements.”

The AEOI also criticized what it called “the silent complicity” of the IAEA and international community in the face of such aggression, warning that Tehran would pursue all available legal avenues to hold the United States accountable.

Doubts Over Strike Effectiveness at Fordow

Despite Trump’s assertion of a successful mission, Iranian sources expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of the strike on the Fordow facility, which is known to be buried deep underground and heavily fortified. Officials hinted that sensitive materials and equipment had already been relocated in anticipation of potential aggression following recent Israeli military activity.

“The enemies of Islamic Iran will not stop our progress,” the AEOI vowed. “With the strength of thousands of committed scientists, Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will continue undeterred.”

This latest confrontation is likely to trigger international debate over the legality and implications of targeting nuclear infrastructure, especially those under IAEA supervision. Tensions in the region, already high from previous exchanges between Iran and Israel, now threaten to spiral into a broader conflict involving major global powers.