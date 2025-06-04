Turkish Airlines Flagged for Safety Breaches at Major Indian Airports

Turkish Airlines has come under scrutiny after India’s aviation watchdog uncovered a string of safety violations during unannounced inspections at four major airports last week, reported by NDTV. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the airline failed to meet several key safety standards during checks conducted between May 29 and June 2 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

The inspections, conducted under Article 16 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, assessed both passenger and cargo operations for compliance with Indian and global aviation norms.

One of the most serious violations was found at Bengaluru airport, where a marshaller — responsible for guiding aircraft on the ground — was operating without proper training or a required competency card. In another breach, aircraft arrival checks were performed by a technician rather than a certified aircraft maintenance engineer (AME), with the designated service provider, Airworks, notably absent.

Cargo inspections raised further concerns, with dangerous goods, including explosives, reportedly transported without DGCA approval. Required documentation was either incomplete or missing altogether.

The airline’s ground handling practices also came under fire. At both Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, Turkish Airlines lacked a formal service-level agreement (SLA) with its ground operations partner, Globe Ground India. Additionally, equipment such as ladders, trolleys, and power units had no traceable inventory or oversight records.

In response to the findings, the DGCA ordered Turkish Airlines to implement immediate corrective measures and ensure strict compliance with both Indian and international aviation regulations. The regulator emphasized that further inspections would follow to monitor continued adherence.

The revelations come amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey, following Ankara’s controversial support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor — a move that has sparked outrage in New Delhi.