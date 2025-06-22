“Trump’s Iran Offensive Splits Congress — and His Own Party”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s surprise military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites early Sunday have triggered a firestorm of bipartisan condemnation, with lawmakers accusing him of dangerously bypassing Congress and risking war in the Middle East, reported by Tehran Times.

Without congressional authorization, Trump ordered targeted attacks on Iran’s key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move, described by Iranian officials as a “flagrant act of aggression,” came after days of Israeli strikes on Iranian soil that had already claimed over 400 lives and wounded thousands.

The sudden escalation followed Trump’s abrupt exit from the G7 summit, and a White House misdirection suggesting no decision had been made—while stealth B-2 bombers were already en route.

Democrats were quick to denounce what they called a constitutional breach. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the president of “bypassing Congress once again,” warning that the authority to declare war belongs solely to the legislative branch. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded activation of the War Powers Act, calling the strikes “an erratic and unauthorized act with no clear endgame.”

Progressive leaders issued sharper rebukes. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez labeled the strikes “grounds for impeachment,” while Sen. Elizabeth Warren called them “unconstitutional” and urged a Senate vote to block further military action.

Even within Trump’s own camp, criticism mounted. Libertarian-leaning Republicans like Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Warren Davidson voiced opposition. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, typically a staunch Trump ally, warned that “every time America is on the verge of greatness, we’re dragged into another war,” suggesting Israel had provoked the sequence of events.

Sen. Chris Murphy revealed intelligence briefings showed “no imminent threat” from Iran, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly confirmed Iran was not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon. Former State Department official Ned Price accused the administration of “diplomatic deception,” noting backchannel nuclear talks had been quietly ongoing.

With no pre-strike briefing to Congress, Senator Mark Warner demanded the president outline a clear strategy. As tensions rise and American forces abroad remain on alert, lawmakers warn the next steps could define not just regional stability—but the future of U.S. constitutional war powers.