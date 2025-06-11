Trump Offers to Mediate Kashmir Dispute, Signals Renewed U.S. Interest in South Asia Peace

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is once again offering to mediate the long-standing Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, the U.S. State Department confirmed Tuesday, signaling a renewed American interest in playing a role in South Asian diplomacy, reported by the Express Tribune.

At a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Trump’s instinct for conflict resolution remains unchanged. “President Trump has been the only one to bring people to the table for conversations others deemed impossible,” she remarked. “It shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to tackle a challenge like Kashmir.”

While Bruce declined to comment on whether the U.S. might push for a UN Security Council resolution or host direct talks, she noted that the world is familiar with Trump’s proactive approach. “It’s an exciting time,” she said, “and perhaps something like this could be resolved before the president leaves office.”

The statement follows a week-long visit to Washington by Pakistani officials, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. He met with senior U.S. officials, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, and raised concerns over India’s actions in Kashmir, the regional ceasefire, and the suspended Indus Waters Treaty.

Bruce confirmed the U.S. remains committed to supporting the ceasefire between the nuclear-armed neighbors and emphasized ongoing counterterrorism cooperation.

India also had a parliamentary delegation in Washington during the same period. Deputy Secretary Landau met with the group, reiterating U.S. support for India’s counterterrorism efforts and broader strategic relationship.

Last month, after a brief military flare-up between the two rivals, the U.S. brokered a ceasefire. Trump later wrote on Truth Social: “I will work with you both to see if, after a ‘thousand years,’ a solution can be found for Kashmir.”

Pakistan welcomed the offer. India, however, maintained its long-held position: Kashmir remains a strictly bilateral issue.