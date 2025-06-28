Trump Halts Iran Sanctions Relief After Khamenei’s Defiant Remarks, Warns of Further Strikes

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has abruptly withdrawn plans to lift sanctions on Iran, citing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s inflammatory remarks following recent U.S.-led airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, as reported by Reuters.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said Khamenei’s declaration that Iran had “slapped America in the face” after striking a U.S. base in Qatar sealed the fate of any goodwill efforts. “His words slammed the door on diplomacy,” Trump said. “Sanction relief is now completely off the table.”

The dramatic reversal comes just days after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz, reportedly causing severe damage. Trump claimed the sites were “obliterated” and suggested he had spared Khamenei’s life by rejecting an Israeli assassination plan.

“I knew exactly where he was sheltered,” Trump wrote on social media. “I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH.”

Trump also warned that renewed uranium enrichment by Tehran could trigger further military action. “Sure, without question, absolutely,” he said when asked if more strikes were on the table.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been blocked from inspecting the bombed sites after Iran’s parliament voted to suspend cooperation. Despite this, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reaffirmed the agency’s intent to resume inspections, calling it a “top priority.”

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi suggested Tehran would deny access, accusing Grossi of enabling attacks through politically motivated reports.

While Trump claimed Iran is now too “exhausted” to pursue nuclear weapons, he left the door open to future talks — though no diplomatic meetings have been scheduled.

The situation underscores the region’s volatility, with diplomacy once again giving way to defiance and escalating threats.