Trump Defends National Guard Deployment to LA as Newsom Threatens Legal Action

In a dramatic escalation over the weekend, President Donald Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles amid protests sparked by widespread ICE raids, igniting a fierce clash with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Trump insisted the move was essential to prevent Los Angeles from being “completely obliterated,” invoking Title 10 authority to deploy federal forces during what he described as “violent, insurrectionist mobs” targeting federal personnel and property.

The deployment followed three nights of unrest across downtown LA, Compton, and Paramount, where demonstrators—many waving Mexican flags—clashed with police. Protesters blocked the 101 Freeway and even set Waymo vehicles ablaze. Authorities declared multiple unlawful assemblies, making more than 50 arrests while responding with tear gas and riot gear.

Governor Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass condemned the deployment as an overreach of federal power, with Newsom branding it “unconstitutional,” likening the act to authoritarianism, and pledging to sue the administration.

Bass echoed the sentiment, arguing that local forces were capable of maintaining order and warning the federal action could further inflame tensions.

Inside the White House, Trump ramped up rhetoric on social media, encouraging tough action and criticizing local officials as “incompetent,” while federal aides warned that if unrest spreads, active-duty Marines could be deployed from Camp Pendleton—a move that would represent a significant domestic military escalation.

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum also voiced concern, calling for dialogue over force. Amid fractured rhetoric, questions loom over the legal grounds for federalizing the California National Guard without gubernatorial approval—a move not seen since 1965.

As more arrests are made and legal battles loom, Los Angeles remains tense. Trump’s decision has thrust federal-state tensions into the spotlight, raising critical questions about authority, civil order—and whether the show of force stokes chaos rather than containing it.