Israel Weighs Major Gaza Offensive as Ceasefire Hopes Flicker

TEL AVIV — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene a critical meeting with top military officials on June 29 to reassess strategy in Gaza, as ceasefire negotiations remain stalled and the specter of a large-scale ground operation looms, reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

According to defense sources, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for a possible broader campaign in the enclave, should hostage talks fail to make meaningful progress in the coming days. Military leadership is divided—some commanders advocate ending the campaign, arguing that key objectives have been met, while others insist a decisive final push is necessary to dismantle Hamas’ remaining strongholds.

IDF intelligence assessments suggest Hamas is at its weakest point since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, having shifted from armed confrontation to diplomatic posturing. Yet a potential ground assault could result in the largest displacement of civilians since the war began 21 months ago. Military planners estimate such an operation would require the deployment of five full divisions, far exceeding the limited call-ups seen in earlier phases.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic appeal on June 29, former U.S. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, urging all sides to “MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!” His comments follow earlier remarks suggesting a ceasefire could be within reach in the coming week.

In a related development, Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is scheduled to visit Washington in the days ahead for high-level ceasefire discussions. Plans are also underway for Netanyahu himself to travel to the U.S., signaling a potential diplomatic shift.

As military preparations intensify, the coming days could prove pivotal—for Gaza, for Israel, and for any hope of a long-awaited peace.