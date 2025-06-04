Spain Scraps Israeli Missile Deal Amid Broader Break from Tel Aviv’s Defense Industry

In a decisive move underscoring its pivot away from Israeli military technology, Spain has cancelled a €285 million contract for anti-tank missile systems that were to be manufactured domestically by Pap Tecnos, the Madrid-based subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, reported by Euro News.

The deal, approved just days before Hamas’s October 7 assault on southern Israel in 2023, involved the production of 168 SPIKE LR2 missile systems. Though slated for Spanish assembly, the technology and intellectual foundation rested with Rafael. Local media confirmed that the systems were intended to modernize Spain’s aging anti-tank arsenal in line with NATO standards.

On Tuesday, Spain’s Defense Ministry confirmed the cancellation, with government spokesperson Pilar Alegría stating, “The goal is clear: a total disconnection from Israeli technology.” Authorities are now reviewing the broader implications of the decision.

The cancellation marks the latest and most significant expression of Spain’s growing diplomatic distance from Israel. In May 2024, Spain formally recognized a Palestinian state, joining Norway and Ireland in a joint declaration. Weeks later, it became the first European nation to seek participation in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice—charges Israel categorically rejects.

The war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attacks that killed some 1,200 people and saw over 250 hostages taken, has since claimed an estimated 54,000 Palestinian lives, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. These figures, often challenged by Israel and its allies, do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Global scrutiny of Israel’s conduct has intensified. France, the UK, and Canada have all issued sharp rebukes in recent months. In London, the government suspended free trade talks with Israel, citing “egregious” West Bank policies. In Paris, President Emmanuel Macron called for potential sanctions if humanitarian conditions in Gaza do not improve—drawing a fiery rebuke from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Spain’s missile deal reversal signals that its diplomatic break with Israel is no longer symbolic, but structural.