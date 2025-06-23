Spain Rejects NATO’s Historic Defense Hike Ahead of Hague Summit

BRUSSELS/MADRID — NATO allies have agreed to a sweeping increase in defense spending, setting a new target of 5% of gross domestic product (GDP), in a move driven by pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump. But just days before a key summit in The Hague, Spain publicly declined to comply, as reported by Reuters.

The new benchmark, forged after intense negotiations, combines a rise in NATO’s core defense spending goal from 2% to 3.5% of GDP, along with an additional 1.5% dedicated to broader security needs — including cyber defense and military infrastructure adaptation. The compromise was intended to project unity ahead of the high-profile gathering of the alliance’s 32 members.

However, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez pushed back forcefully, declaring on national television that Spain “fully respects” the ambitions of its allies but will not follow suit. Instead, he reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to spend just 2.1% of GDP on defense — barely above its current 1.24% level, which remains the lowest in the alliance.

Sánchez argued that reaching 5% would require either severe cuts to public services such as pensions or burdensome tax increases. “We are not going to do so,” he said unequivocally.

The stance sets up a potential confrontation with Trump, who has long criticized European allies for underinvesting in their own defense. On Friday, Trump singled out Madrid, calling it “notorious” for low spending and insisting Spain “has to pay what everybody else has to pay.” Paradoxically, Trump also suggested the U.S. — currently spending around 3.19% — might not need to meet the new benchmark itself.

Diplomats say a subtle change in summit language — shifting from “we commit” to “allies commit” — allowed Spain to sidestep full compliance. A letter from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte to Sánchez assured Spain of “flexibility to determine its own sovereign path.”

Still, skepticism lingers within the alliance. While all members agreed to the final text, officials question whether Spain’s proposed level of spending will be enough to meet NATO’s classified military capability targets.

The deadline for reaching the new target has been extended to 2035, with a review set for 2029.