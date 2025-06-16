Senator Tim Kaine Moves to Rein in Trump’s War Powers Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine introduced legislation on Monday that would require President Donald Trump to obtain congressional approval before initiating military action against Iran, reported by Al Jazeera News. The proposal, invoking the War Powers Resolution of 1973, comes amid mounting calls from foreign policy hawks urging U.S. military support for Israel’s ongoing offensive.

Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, warned that the escalating violence could draw the United States into yet another prolonged Middle East conflict. “The American people have no interest in sending service-members into another forever war,” he said, emphasizing the constitutional authority of Congress to declare war. The resolution, while facing an uphill path with Republicans holding congressional majorities, could gain traction if conservative non-interventionists join Democratic ranks.

The legislation arrives as Israeli airstrikes on Iran continue, targeting military and nuclear infrastructure, and reportedly killing dozens, including top scientists. Iran has retaliated with waves of ballistic missiles, breaching Israeli defenses and causing widespread damage. As Washington faces mounting pressure to intervene, voices from across the political spectrum are urging restraint.

Trump has not ruled out military involvement, stating Sunday, “It’s possible we could get involved.” Yet, he also called for an end to the war. Still, his allies, including Senator Lindsey Graham, have called on the U.S. to help Israel “finish the job.” Meanwhile, hardline Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene have pushed back, condemning foreign entanglements and citing the devastating human and financial toll of past wars in the region.

Kaine’s bill mirrors his 2020 resolution—which Trump vetoed—after the U.S. killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Though unlikely to become law without a veto override, advocates say the move signals to both Trump and Israel that unchecked military escalation lacks blanket U.S. support. “It reminds the administration that only Congress can declare war,” said Hassan El-Tayyab of the Friends Committee on National Legislation.

Rights groups have warned that deepening U.S. involvement could spiral into a catastrophic regional war. While Israel frames its strikes as preemptive, Iran maintains it was attacked without provocation. U.S. intelligence continues to assess that Iran is not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon.