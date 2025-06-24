Russian Drone Strikes Kill Child and Civilians in Ukraine as War Deepens

KIEV, June 25 — Russia unleashed a fresh wave of drone strikes on northeastern Ukraine early Tuesday, killing three civilians near Sumy, including a five-year-old boy, in one of the deadliest assaults on the region in recent weeks, as reported by Daily Hurriyet News.

Local prosecutors confirmed the victims included an 84-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man. “The strike took the lives of people from different families. They all lived on the same street,” said Oleg Grygorov, head of Sumy’s regional military administration. “They went to sleep in their homes, but Russian drones interrupted their sleep — forever.”

The attack injured six others, including two teenage girls and a 12-year-old boy. At least seven homes were destroyed, and more than 20 others damaged, along with several vehicles.

Elsewhere, Russian drones injured five people in Kharkiv and four in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region, according to local authorities.

The strikes come just a day after Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Ukraine, including a devastating hit on a residential block in Kiev that killed 10 civilians. Separate Russian attacks in Odesa left two more dead and a dozen wounded. President Volodymyr Zelensky said a school was struck in that assault, warning that others may still be buried beneath rubble.

Meanwhile, Russia reported a Ukrainian drone strike on a Moscow apartment building, wounding two civilians, including a pregnant woman. Authorities evacuated around 100 people, including 30 children.

Diplomatic efforts remain frozen, with no scheduled talks between Kiev and Moscow following a meeting nearly three weeks ago. As Russia continues to occupy a fifth of Ukraine and presses claims over annexed territories, Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of deliberately stalling peace efforts to seize more land.

The Ukrainian leader is attending a NATO summit in The Hague to rally further support.