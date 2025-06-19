Russia Warns of ‘Chernobyl-Style Catastrophe’ Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

June 2025 – As tensions between Iran and Israel edge toward full-scale war, Russia has issued a stark warning to the United States against any form of military intervention, describing such a move as “extremely dangerous” and fraught with “unpredictable consequences.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Thursday that Washington’s involvement could spark a broader regional disaster, reported by AFP. “We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation, which would be an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences,” she said.

Concerns reached a fever pitch after reports emerged that Israel may have targeted Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant—the country’s only operational civilian reactor, constructed with Russian assistance. Though an Israeli spokesperson initially claimed responsibility, the military later retracted, calling the statement “a mistake,” and declined to confirm whether the site had been hit.

Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s nuclear energy agency Rosatom, warned that any attack on Bushehr could trigger a “Chernobyl-style catastrophe.” The U.N. nuclear watchdog has already confirmed damage to Iranian nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has left the door open to possible involvement, telling reporters: “I may do it, I may not do it,” regarding joint military action with Israel. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov countered with a sharp rebuke, warning Washington against “even hypothetical” aid to Israel.

Russia, alongside the UAE, has called for an immediate halt to hostilities and a renewed focus on diplomatic solutions to Iran’s nuclear issue. President Putin has offered to mediate between Tehran and Tel Aviv—an offer Trump dismissed, saying, “Let’s mediate Russia first.”

As strikes near critical nuclear infrastructure continue, the world stands—Zakharova warned—“millimeters from catastrophe.”