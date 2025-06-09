Russia Unleashes Record Overnight Drone Wave on Ukraine As Prisoner Swap Begins

Russia unleashed the largest single-night drone barrage of the war on June 9th, firing 479 Shahed-style kamikaze drones and launching 20 missiles at multiple targets across Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, reported by GK News. Ukrainian defenses intercepted the vast majority—downing 460 drones and at least 277 drones along with 19 missiles according to differing air force tallies—leaving only a handful to strike their objectives.

Despite the scale of the assault, which stretched into central and western regions, civilian casualties were minimal: one person was injured in the western Rivne region and Ukrainian officials said damage was less extensive than that from Friday’s strikes.

The bombardment triggered NATO aircraft to scramble over Poland as a precautionary measure, underlining the growing risk of spillover.

Rivne endured a “very difficult night” as military air defenses detonated drones overhead. Similar strikes were confirmed near Dubno airfield, prompting Poland to activate allied jets to safeguard its airspace.

This latest wave of attacks comes as Russia intensifies its ground operations along the 600-mile front in eastern Ukraine and in northeastern Sumy, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Moscow’s military statements claimed one aim was to establish a “buffer zone” toward Dnipropetrovsk, a claim Kyiv dismisses as disinformation.

Simultaneously, Ukraine launched a multi-stage prisoner exchange with Russia, starting with badly wounded and young detainees, marking a rare breakthrough amid plummeting diplomatic progress.

This unfolded as Ukraine continued its own long-range drone campaign deep into Russian territory, shocking Moscow by targeting airbases in Nizhny Novgorod and damaging Russian fighter jets.

In total, the United Nations estimates that more than 12,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in drone strikes since the early days of the war.

With attrition wearing down Ukraine’s air defenses and Western missile stocks under pressure, Kyiv is warning of continued waves of drone and missile attacks unless allied support intensifies.