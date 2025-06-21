Pakistani Pivot Under Scrutiny: U.S.–Pakistan Rapprochement Could Shape U.S. Response to Iran–Israel Conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, the United States has maintained a cautious distance from direct military engagement. Despite repeated appeals from Israel for support, Washington is holding back—choosing instead to build a broader regional consensus before taking any concrete action. Central to this diplomatic calculus is Pakistan, a long-time U.S. ally with historical ties to both Washington and Tehran, whose recent reengagement with the U.S. military establishment has sparked widespread speculation.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, visited Washington for high-level discussions with American defense, intelligence officials and a dramatic lunch with President Trum in Whitehous. The visit, one of the most high-profile military engagements between the two countries in recent years, signals a potential shift in U.S.–Pakistan relations after a period of strained ties. While the exact details of the discussions remain under wraps, observers believe that Iran and regional security topped the agenda. The outcome of these talks could prove decisive in shaping the U.S. response to the Middle East crisis.

The timing of the visit coincides with growing urgency in Washington over how to respond to Iranian provocations and continued Israeli military operations. Reports suggest that former President Donald Trump, who remains highly influential in shaping Republican foreign policy narratives, has issued a two-week deadline for Iran to return to diplomatic talks or face consequences. At the same time, multilateral negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program—recently restarted in Oman—have stalled following a dramatic escalation in Israeli airstrikes earlier this month. Tehran, for its part, has condemned the strikes as violations of sovereignty and accused Washington of backing Israeli aggression under the guise of diplomacy.

Amid these rising tensions, Pakistan finds itself navigating a narrow path. Publicly, Islamabad has condemned the Israeli strikes and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. But behind the scenes, the military leadership appears to be weighing the costs and benefits of closer strategic cooperation with Washington. There is concern within Pakistan’s security establishment that a destabilized Iran could embolden extremist groups operating along their shared border—particularly in the restive Balochistan region, where Pakistan has already been battling separatist and jihadist factions.

Adding to the complexity, Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government has so far refrained from taking a clear position on the conflict. According to regional analysts, Kabul is closely watching Islamabad’s next steps before making any commitments of its own. With both countries historically wary of getting caught in broader geopolitical struggles, the coming days could prove critical in determining whether the U.S. succeeds in securing regional cooperation for any future action against Iran.

Meanwhile, India has expressed concern over the apparent thaw in U.S.–Pakistan relations. New Delhi, which views itself as a key strategic partner of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific, has long been skeptical of Washington’s military engagements with Islamabad. The possibility of renewed defense cooperation between Pakistan and the U.S.—especially at a time when Pakistan is also strengthening ties with China—has raised alarm bells in Indian policy circles.

Ultimately, the future of American involvement in the Iran–Israel conflict may hinge on what unfolds in Islamabad. Should Pakistan quietly support or facilitate U.S. operations—logistically or diplomatically—it could open the door to a more aggressive American posture in the region. On the other hand, if Pakistan maintains its current stance of strategic neutrality and pushes for a negotiated resolution, the Trump administration may be compelled to follow suit, opting to de-escalate the crisis through diplomatic channels. The coming days will reveal which path Pakistan—and by extension, the United States—chooses to take.