Pakistan Takes Helm in Key UN Counter-Terrorism Roles

UNITED NATIONS — In a diplomatic stride underscoring its growing presence on the global stage, Pakistan has been appointed vice chair of the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee.

The committee, created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks through Resolution 1373 (2001), monitors international efforts to combat terrorism and strengthen legal and institutional frameworks, reported by APP. Comprising all 15 UNSC members, it remains one of the council’s most influential bodies.

Pakistan, currently serving its eighth term as a non-permanent UNSC member, began its two-year tenure on January 1. The country’s selection to serve as vice chair reflects what its UN mission described as “a significant diplomatic development” and an acknowledgment of its “constructive role” within the UN system.

In addition to the counter-terrorism appointment, Pakistan was also named head of the UNSC committee established under Resolution 1988 (2011), which supervises sanctions enforcement related to the Afghan Taliban.

Further bolstering its diplomatic footprint, Pakistan was appointed co-chair of two Informal Working Groups (IWGs): one focused on improving the Council’s working methods and documentation, and another dedicated to reviewing and refining the implementation of UN sanctions regimes.

“These appointments represent international recognition of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts,” the Pakistan Mission to the UN said in a statement, emphasizing Islamabad’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and multilateral cooperation.

Pakistan is scheduled to preside over the Security Council in July — a powerful position that allows the country to shape the agenda and guide key discussions amid ongoing global tensions, from Gaza to Kashmir to Syria.

While only the five permanent members of the UNSC wield veto power, non-permanent members like Pakistan play critical roles in shaping consensus, particularly in the council’s influential sanctions and counter-terrorism bodies.

As it navigates a turbulent international landscape, Pakistan’s new roles provide both an opportunity and a challenge — to lead, to mediate, and to be heard.