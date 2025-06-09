ISLAMABAD — More than one million Pakistanis have left the country in the fiscal year 2024–25 to seek employment abroad, as revealed in the latest Economic Survey of Pakistan, reported by the Pakistan’s mainstream Media. The mass migration comes against a backdrop of deepening political instability, economic hardship, growing repression of dissent, and increasing concerns over human rights.

According to the report, Punjab accounted for the largest share of labor outflows, with over 404,000 individuals departing in search of better livelihoods. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed with 187,000 workers, while Sindh saw 60,424 residents leave for jobs overseas. From the tribal areas and Azad Kashmir, 29,937 and 29,591 individuals, respectively, also sought employment abroad.

The federal capital, Balochistan, and the northern regions recorded lower figures, with 8,621, 5,668, and 1,692 workers leaving, respectively.

While labor migration has long been a pillar of Pakistan’s remittance-driven economy, the scale and urgency of this year’s exodus reflect a more troubling reality. Analysts point to skyrocketing inflation, dwindling job opportunities, and a repressive political environment where freedom of expression is increasingly curtailed. Dissent has been met with crackdowns, journalists face threats, and civil liberties continue to shrink—leaving many to conclude that the path to survival lies beyond national borders.

This human capital flight raises alarms not only about brain drain, but about a growing sense of despair within the country’s younger, working-age population. “The migration isn’t just economic,” says one economist. “It’s existential.”

As Pakistan’s political class remains embroiled in power struggles, the quiet but steady departure of its workforce paints a sobering picture—of a nation losing its people not to war, but to hopelessness.